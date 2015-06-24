NYFW Highlights

New York Fashion Week (NYFW) kicks off the industry’s busiest month with the much-awaited release of the autumn/winter17 collections. We explore the biggest take homes from the shows in case you missed them.

Date Night Dressing

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Phillip Lim’s autumn/winter17 collection was a vision of romance. “I worked on the idea of new romantics, colour, curiosity and courage, and making clothes that women want,” recounts the designer. MOJEH's eyes were fixated on the designer’s woollen pink tailored coat, which was cinched with beautiful silver chain links and a black ribbon tied in an elegant bow. The look merged ultra-feminine colour with a powerful silhouette, capitalising on structured shoulders and a tailored cut.