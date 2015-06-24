NYFW Highlights

New York Fashion Week (NYFW) kicks off the industry’s busiest month with the much-awaited release of the autumn/winter17 collections. We explore the biggest take homes from the shows in case you missed them.

The political stage has had a profound impact on the fashion industry, with designers taking opposing stances to topical subjects. Chinese designer Taoray Wang, who created Tiffany Trump's Inauguration Day outfit, had the President's daughter seated front row at her runway yesterday in a stark show of support. Meanwhile, Raf Simons played David Bowie's 'This is Not America' to open and close his show, and sent a message of harmony with white bandanas, which were tied to the wrists of models. Tommy Hilfiger also presented a united front with similar wristbands, while LRS Studio used explicit underwear to protest against the American President's controversial immigration policies.