The New Note

Friday

27

October 2017

Tiffany Eau De Parfum
Tiffany Eau De Parfum

 

Storied jeweller Tiffany & Co. are set to release a new fragrance. Launching in the region on November 8th the new signature scent was created by master perfumer Daniela Andrier and contains vibrant top notes of green mandarin. Iris forms the heart of the fragrance while unexpected base notes of patchouli musk round the scent out. Housed within an elaborately faceted bottle which resembles the 128.54-carat Tiffany Diamond the scent comes packaged in the house's iconic duckegg blue packaging with the fragrance itself also tinted with the same hue. Watch the campaign video starring Vittoria Ceretti, Julia Nobis, Achok Majak and Georgina Grenville.

 

Tiffany_Video Campaign from Mojeh on Vimeo.

