Natalie Portman x Rouge Dior

In an exclusive interview with Natalie Portman on her collaboration with Rouge Dior in MOJEH Issue 51, we find out what beauty means to her. Here we share three highlights from the interview.

What makes a woman beautiful?

Beauty always starts on the inside. Someone who is loving, individual, and passionate inside shines just as much on the outside.

How has the Rouge Dior woman evolved since the last campaign?

She is still elegant and glamorous but this time she feels a little more fun and sensual.

What is the best beauty tip you learned from Peter Philips?

He taught me I could use my greige Dior lipstick as a cream blush as well. I love getting to use one product two ways.