Moschino's Flagship Store

Having recently opened its doors, the new Moschino flagship store located in The Dubai Mall is the brand's second store in the United Arab Emirates. The store houses Moschino and Boutique Moschino ready-to-wear women’s collections and accessories, together with leather goods, swimwear, jewellery, fragrances and tech accessories. Its minimalist design allows for the clothing to stand out, with funky design details such as oversized clothing hanger-racks that feed into the house's playful aesthetic.