Menu Menu

Miu Miu's Soulful Campaign

Thursday

27

July 2017

The vibrant city of New Orleans forms the landscape for Miu Miu’s vivacious autumn/winter17 campaign. Its energetic cinematography merges a unique tale of synchronicity; it's a film within a film, wherein characters are at once the audience and the objects of each other’s gaze. Captured by Alasdair McLellan, the French Quarter’s own Preservation Hall brass band performs a rhythmic tune while the star-studded line includes actress Naomie Harris and model Kate Moss, giving postmodern glamour with faux furs, embellished dresses and Sixties-styled hair accessories.

   

 

  • Jul 26th
  • Jul 25th
  • Kristen Stewart
    Jul 24th
  • FENDI s spring summer08 collection on the Great Wall of China
    Jul 21st
  • Jul 20th
  • Jul 19th
  • Oscar de la Renta
    Jul 18th
  • Philosophy By Lorenzo Serafini
    Jul 17th