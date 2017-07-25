Miu Miu's Soulful Campaign

The vibrant city of New Orleans forms the landscape for Miu Miu’s vivacious autumn/winter17 campaign. Its energetic cinematography merges a unique tale of synchronicity; it's a film within a film, wherein characters are at once the audience and the objects of each other’s gaze. Captured by Alasdair McLellan, the French Quarter’s own Preservation Hall brass band performs a rhythmic tune while the star-studded line includes actress Naomie Harris and model Kate Moss, giving postmodern glamour with faux furs, embellished dresses and Sixties-styled hair accessories.