Every year since 2011, Miu Miu has invited female directors from all over to create a short film celebrating the modern woman. The End of History Illusion, by Celia Rowlson-Hall, is the 14th commission from the Miu Miu Women’s Tales series. “I wanted to explore commercialism in the face of fear, creating a spectacle to distract and entertain, an escape from our present-day reality,” she declares. The spirit of the film takes inspiration from how Rowlson-Hall thinks of Miu Miu: “Elastic, grounded, sensitive and risk taking". Watch the full film below...