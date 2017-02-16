Milan Moment

Menu Menu

Photographed by Kseniya Segina
The world's stylish elite are in Milan, and as we pass fashion month's halfway mark, our street style photographer, Kseniya Segina, is on location to capture the best sidewalk talent.

 

Mix and Match

Providing a plethora of sartorial inspiration, the Seventies continues its rise - a decade worthy of a style resurgence. Swirling its way through the streets we see a variety of colourways and patterns with psychedelic elements that will add a jovial edge to the cold city weather. Mix kaleidoscopic prints with unlikely patterns for updated elegance whether it be florals, tie-dye or paisley, brave colour formations will have you right on trend.

