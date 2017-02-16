Menu Menu

Milan Moment

Friday

24

February 2017

Photographed by Kseniya Segina
Photographed by Kseniya Segina

The world's stylish elite arrives in Milan, and as we hit the halfway mark of fashion month, our street style photographer Kseniya Segina's on location to capture the best sidewalk talent.

 

Go Wide

Flairs live on with style-stars continuing to embrace exaggerated proportions and architectural shapes. This time, attention is given to free-flowing pleats and knee-high slits. These new updates provide ease of movement and appear to glide gracefully when set in motion. 

  • Photographed by Kseniya Segina
    Feb 23rd
  • Redeem autumn winter17 show
    Feb 22nd
  • Machine-A located on 13 Brewer Street London W1F 0RH
    Feb 21st
  • One of the delectable menu offerings at La Dame de Pic in the Four Seasons Ten
    Feb 20th
  • Photography from The Radical Eye Modernist Photography from the Sir Elton John
    Feb 19th
  • Anna Sui autumn winter17
    Feb 17th
  • ALEXANDER WANG CALVIN KLEIN VICTORIA BECKHAM
    Feb 16th
  • Photographed by Ashley Jahncke
    Feb 15th
  • Phillip Lim s autumn winter17 collection
    Feb 14th