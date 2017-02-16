Milan Moment

The world's stylish elite arrives in Milan, and as we hit the halfway mark of fashion month, our street style photographer Kseniya Segina's on location to capture the best sidewalk talent.

Go Wide

Flairs live on with style-stars continuing to embrace exaggerated proportions and architectural shapes. This time, attention is given to free-flowing pleats and knee-high slits. These new updates provide ease of movement and appear to glide gracefully when set in motion.