Milan Moment

The world's stylish elite arrives in Milan, and as we hit the halfway mark of fashion month, our street style photographer Kseniya Segina's on location to capture the best sidewalk talent.

Military Movement

Olivia Palermo touches down in the fashion capital, marching the millenarian trend with a khaki jacket featuring detailed embroidery. We have already seen this resurgence on the runways from designers like Adeam and Altuzarra, who are revolutionising a decades-old style. Elevate embroidered denim with an officer's coat or look to subtler details such as brass buttons or ornate piping.