Michael Kors Capsule Collection

Thursday

3

August 2017

Michael Kors releases a new capsule collection in celebration of Eid al-Adha. The collection details an array of handbags, shoes and a specially designed kaftan to see you through your long weekend festivities. The stunning pieces capture the brand’s glamorous jet-set aesthetic, through thoughtful construction and aesthetically pleasing designs. Their exotic skins hued in opulent shades of gold and mulberry, easily transition you from day to night. Our pick: The Ginny crossbody bag in mulberry croc-embossed leather.

