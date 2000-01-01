Messika Paris by Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid and Valérie Messika collaborate to mark the Parisian jeweller’s 10th anniversary of their iconic Move collection. “Gigi is the embodiment of the Messika woman. She is spontaneous, sunny and bright” expressed Valérie Messika. The designer developed her capsule collection with a line of four exceptional pieces. The collection entitled, Move High Jewellery Addiction, comprises of a choker, a long necklace, an ear cuff and a ring, a seamless hybrid of the model’s edgy aesthetic with the added elegance of the French jewellery maison.