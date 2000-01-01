As men's fashion week is underway, we look to the streets to see what trends are making traction for the women there.

The Belt

Past decades have seen women conceal their femininity with oversized silhouettes, however today’s tastemakers are embracing their curves with cinched in waists. The belt has become this season’s most coveted accessory, whether it’s worn with a lace up front or doubled up for added drama, the possibilities are truly endless. Styled best over a T-shirt with some thigh-high boots or, alternatively, over a ladylike dress and cigarette pants.