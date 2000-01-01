Menu Menu

June 2017

As men's fashion week is underway, we look to the streets to see what trends are making traction for the women there.

 

Tough Love

Sportswear gets a tough upgrade with robust leathers and durable neoprene. Colours remain muted while figure-sculpting silhouettes epitomise the 'more is more' stance on strong modern dressing. Be bold and opt for pieces that can hold their own by looking to designers such as Versace and Alexander Wang who are known to provide a luxe element to sportswear. 

