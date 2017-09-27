Making a Difference

This month marks the start of a new charitable initiative combining the expertise of concept store LE66 Dubai and Friends of Cancer Patients (FoCP). The feel-good collaboration will coincide with Breast Cancer Awareness month and the annual ‘Movember’ campaign, a global initiative highlighting issues surrounding men’s health. Celebrities, brands, and social media influencers will all join forces to design custom T-shirts and provide inspirational talks. The event will take place at City Walk where you will be able to purchase your tee throughout the months of October, November and December with one hundred per cent of profits going to FoCP.