Menu Menu

Making a Difference

Sunday

1

October 2017

This month marks the start of a new charitable initiative combining the expertise of concept store LE66 Dubai and Friends of Cancer Patients (FoCP). The feel-good collaboration will coincide with Breast Cancer Awareness month and the annual ‘Movember’ campaign, a global initiative highlighting issues surrounding men’s health. Celebrities, brands, and social media influencers will all join forces to design custom T-shirts and provide inspirational talks. The event will take place at City Walk where you will be able to purchase your tee throughout the months of October, November and December with one hundred per cent of profits going to FoCP.

  • Missoni x Boutique 1
    Sep 28th
  • Sep 26th
  • Sep 24th
  • Photographed by Ashley Jahncke
    Sep 22nd
  • Sep 21st
  • Sep 20th
  • Photographed by Kseniya Segina
    Sep 19th
  • Photographed by Kseniya Segina
    Sep 18th
  • Photographed by Ashley Jahncke
    Sep 15th
  • Photographed by Ashley Jahncke
    Sep 14th
  • Photographed by Ashley Jahncke
    Sep 13th