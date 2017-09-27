Louis Vuitton SS18

Acclaimed for his ability to seamlessly merge history with modernity, Nicolas Ghesquière delivered another standout collection, which juxtaposed 18th-century aristocracy and contemporary athleisure. The show was set in the 11th–century dungeon under the Louvre, where models paraded in opulently embroidered tapestries, alongside bold sneakers and silk running shorts. Romantic wall paper prints added a soft femininity while billowing silhouettes enhanced the collection’s ethereal aesthetic.