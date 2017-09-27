Menu Menu

Louis Vuitton SS18

Wednesday

4

October 2017

Acclaimed for his ability to seamlessly merge history with modernity, Nicolas Ghesquière delivered another standout collection, which juxtaposed 18th-century aristocracy and contemporary athleisure. The show was set in the 11th–century dungeon under the Louvre, where models paraded in opulently embroidered tapestries, alongside bold sneakers and silk running shorts. Romantic wall paper prints added a soft femininity while billowing silhouettes enhanced the collection’s ethereal aesthetic. 

  • Oct 3rd
  • Oct 2nd
  • Oct 1st
  • Missoni x Boutique 1
    Sep 28th
  • Sep 26th
  • Sep 24th
  • Photographed by Ashley Jahncke
    Sep 22nd
  • Sep 21st
  • Sep 20th
  • Photographed by Kseniya Segina
    Sep 19th
  • Photographed by Kseniya Segina
    Sep 18th