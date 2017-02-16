London's Best

As the fashion pack departs the British capital and head to Milan Fashion Week, we reflect on the best of what London had to offer.

Trend Alert

After a plethora of labels delivered their autumn/winter17 collections in the city, it is evident that Victoriana emerged as a clear favourite for the season. Designers such as Erdem, Simone Rocha and Emilia Wickstead all pioneered the trend, including design details that includes ruffles, balloon sleeves, sheer fabrics and vintage florals. This time, the heritage trend was given a refreshing update with contemporary cuts and fresh hues.