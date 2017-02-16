Menu Menu

London's Best

Wednesday

22

February 2017

Redeem autumn winter17 show
Redeem autumn/winter17 show

As the fashion pack departs the British capital and head to Milan Fashion Week, we reflect on the best of what London had to offer.

 

Trend Alert

After a plethora of labels delivered their autumn/winter17 collections in the city, it is evident that Victoriana emerged as a clear favourite for the season. Designers such as Erdem, Simone Rocha and Emilia Wickstead all pioneered the trend, including design details that includes ruffles, balloon sleeves, sheer fabrics and vintage florals. This time, the heritage trend was given a refreshing update with contemporary cuts and fresh hues.

  • Machine-A located on 13 Brewer Street London W1F 0RH
    Feb 21st
  • One of the delectable menu offerings at La Dame de Pic in the Four Seasons Ten
    Feb 20th
  • Photography from The Radical Eye Modernist Photography from the Sir Elton John
    Feb 19th
  • Anna Sui autumn winter17
    Feb 17th
  • ALEXANDER WANG CALVIN KLEIN VICTORIA BECKHAM
    Feb 16th
  • Photographed by Ashley Jahncke
    Feb 15th
  • Phillip Lim s autumn winter17 collection
    Feb 14th
  • Tommy Hilfiger s autumn winter17 show
    Feb 13th
  • Feb 12th