London's Best

February 2017

One of the delectable menu offerings at La Dame de Pic in the Four Seasons Ten Trinity Square
One of the delectable menu offerings at La Dame de Pic in the Four Seasons Ten Trinity Square

As the fashion pack arrives in the British capital for London Fashion Week, we take a moment to look at the best of what this extraordinary city has to offer.

 

What's New

Fuel up and recharge in London’s newly opened La Dame de Pic in the Four Seasons Hotel London. The three Michelin-starred restaurant is the second of its kind, with its sister restaurant located in Paris. Headed by French culinary genius Anne-Sophie Pic who uses local produce to create the most delicious and visually spectacular French cuisine, the beautifully decorated interiors will provide a refreshing retreat between shows with luxe glass-topped tables, mirrored walls and spectacular architectural details. 

 

 

