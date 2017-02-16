London's Best

As the fashion pack arrives in the British capital for London Fashion Week, we take a moment to look at the best of what this extraordinary city has to offer.

The Collection

Between his critically acclaimed songwriting and number one musical hits, Sir Elton John expands his passion for the arts with an extensive collection of modernist photography. The singer’s impressive private collection titled The Radical Eye: Modernist Photography from the Sir Elton John Collection is currently stationed at the Tate Modern Gallery in London, and will be on display for the general public to view until the 7th May. This exhibition gives a rare glimpse into the singer's 8,000-piece collection, and includes an assortment of portraits by fashion photographer Irving Penn, as well as remarkable compositions from André Kertesz and surreal experimentations from Josef Breitenbach.