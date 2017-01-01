Life of Paradox

With the holy month now upon us, we take a moment to reflect on ourselves and look to ways we can help others. This week MOJEH looks to philanthropy and a new wave of entrepreneurs that use their social standing and capital to push a cause.

Empowerment

Same Sky Jewellery is a trade initiative that works to create employment opportunities for women struggling to lift themselves out of extreme poverty. The company commissions women in places like Rwanda, providing them with training and tools to gain their financial independence. Each artisan earn 15 to 20 times the average wage in Sub Saharan Africa, and 100 per cent of net proceeds are reinvested to train and employ more artisans in need. Their website states that, “The true value of a Same Sky bracelet is empowerment. It is a ribbon that ties you to courageous women a world away—a beautiful piece of jewellery made more beautiful by the connection it symbolises and how it makes you feel.”