Menu Menu

Life of Paradox

Thursday

1

June 2017

Luxury labels such as Gucci are available on the site
Luxury labels such as Gucci are available on the site

With the holy month now upon us, we take a moment to reflect on ourselves and look to ways we can help others. This week MOJEH looks to philanthropy and a new wave of entrepreneurs that use their social standing and capital to push a cause.

 

Fashion For Good

Union & Fifth is an e-commerce site that uses fashion as a force for good. The site offers a platform for people to sell their designer clothing with 75 per cent of the proceeds being donated to a charity of their choosing. The organisation provides fashionistas a guilt free way to scoop up a great vintage buy and a unique way for the luxury shopaholic to declutter their closet while giving to a good cause. 

  • May 31st
  • Having spent more than 40 years working with Save The Children Campbell Gray
    May 30th
  • May 29th
  • May 28th
  • Lana Sahely
    May 26th
  • May 25th
  • Nicole Kidman in Dior
    May 24th
  • daily
    May 23rd
  • Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
    May 22nd