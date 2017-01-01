Life of Paradox

With the holy month now upon us, we take a moment to reflect on ourselves and look to ways we can help others. This week MOJEH looks to philanthropy and a new wave of entrepreneurs that use their social standing and capital to push a cause.

Fashion For Good

Union & Fifth is an e-commerce site that uses fashion as a force for good. The site offers a platform for people to sell their designer clothing with 75 per cent of the proceeds being donated to a charity of their choosing. The organisation provides fashionistas a guilt free way to scoop up a great vintage buy and a unique way for the luxury shopaholic to declutter their closet while giving to a good cause.