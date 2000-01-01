Life of Paradox

Menu Menu

With the holy month now upon us, we take a moment to reflect on ourselves and look to ways we can help others. This week MOJEH looks to philanthropy and a new wave of entrepreneurs that use their social standing and capital to push a cause.

 

Fighting Hunger

After her role as a World Food Programme (WFP) Honorary Spokesperson, Lauren Pierce Bush Lauren witnessed the effects of hunger first hand. This eye-opening experience gave her the push in 2007 to create FEED, a brand dedicated to the fight against world hunger. What began as an idea to create a burlap bag that donates all proceeds to hungry children has flourished into an expansive brand that offers a large range of products, all directing earnings to this one special cause. Each item has a number stamped on it that signifies the amount of meals or micronutrient packets provided with its purchase, providing an instant sense of connectivity between the bag owners and its beneficiary. 

