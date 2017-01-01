Menu Menu

Life of Paradox

Having spent more than 40 years working with Save The Children Campbell Gray
Having spent more than 40 years working with Save The Children, Campbell Gray divides his time between his work as Vice President of the organisation and his life as a luxury hotelier

With the holy month now upon us, we take a moment to reflect on ourselves and look to ways we can help others. This week MOJEH looks to philanthropy and a new wave of entrepreneurs that use their social standing and capital to push a cause.

 

Pioneering Change 

Gordon Campbell Gray’s name is synonymous with luxury hotels around the world, but it’s his role as vice-president at Save the Children UK that may be a lesser known fact. Beyond his well-documented professional merits, Campbell Gray remains highly involved with the philanthropic work he started in his youth and is currently running a number of projects focusing upon child labour in the West Bengal region. “I know that we all, at every level, have the power to make a difference,” Campbell Gray insists. “We must all make sure in this crazy, busy, out-of-control world that we don’t forget the important.” 

