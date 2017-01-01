Life of Paradox

With the holy month now upon us, we take a moment to reflect on ourselves and look to ways we can help others. This week MOJEH looks to philanthropy and a new wave of entrepreneurs that use their social standing and capital to push a cause.

Pioneering Change

Gordon Campbell Gray’s name is synonymous with luxury hotels around the world, but it’s his role as vice-president at Save the Children UK that may be a lesser known fact. Beyond his well-documented professional merits, Campbell Gray remains highly involved with the philanthropic work he started in his youth and is currently running a number of projects focusing upon child labour in the West Bengal region. “I know that we all, at every level, have the power to make a difference,” Campbell Gray insists. “We must all make sure in this crazy, busy, out-of-control world that we don’t forget the important.”