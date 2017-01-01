Life of Paradox

With the holy month now upon us, we take a moment to reflect on ourselves and look to ways we can help others. This week MOJEH looks to philanthropy and a new wave of entrepreneurs that use their social standing and capital to push a cause.

Creating Hope

Nadine Arton is a woman whose desire to make a difference in the lives of children has motivated her humanitarian work. Already the founder and creative director of GlamOnYou, a luxury boutique label that embodies the life and style of the modern Dubai women, the designer set out to give back. As a result of the recent crisis in Syria, Arton launched the Amal Project to support and help Syrian children in refugee camps. This initiative promises hope, delivering caravans to refugee camps in the Middle East and other underdeveloped regions, equipped with amenities for children to play, learn and feel safe.