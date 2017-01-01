A Life Of Paradox

With the holy month now upon us, we take a moment to reflect on ourselves and look to ways we can help others. This week MOJEH looks to philanthropy and a new wave of entrepreneurs that use their social standing and capital to push a cause.

Empowering Women

Hailing from Beirut, Sarah Beydoun has made it her mission to rehabilitate disadvantage women. “Sarah’s Bag started as a fashion label and social enterprise that allowed me to combine my passion for fashion with the desire to make a difference in the lives of underprivileged women,” she explains. The designer employs prisoners to do the beading, embroidery and crocheting on her unique bags, providing them with skills that will help them become financially independent upon their release into the general public.