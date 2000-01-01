June Issue Highlights

Menu Menu

June 2017

Naomi Sims draped in a scarf photographed by Irving Penn in New York City
Naomi Sims draped in a scarf, photographed by Irving Penn in New York City, 1969. Penn’s portraits are renowned for their minimalist composition that pays great attention to detail. Image courtesy of The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, and The Irving Penn Foundation

The ultimate in health and beauty comes to the forefront thanks to our June issue, entitled Conquering Perfection. This week, on MOJEH.com, we look at the some of our latest issue's highlights.

 

Beyond The Lens

“Photography has that ability to capture one moment," says fashion and music video director Viktor Sloth, before arguing that, “video has a greater ability to evoke a stronger feeling then an image.” With online fashion films pushing the boundaries of communication ever further, how is photography continuing to flourish in the digital age? We delved into the thought-provoking debate in our June feature, entitled Beyond The Lens. 

