Menu Menu

June Issue Highlights

Wednesday

14

June 2017

From Left to right Miracle of the Rose PRADA Night Call EX-NIHILO Amber
From Left to right: Miracle of the Rose, PRADA | Night Call, EX-NIHILO | Amber Musk d’Or, AERIN

The ultimate in health and beauty comes to the forefront thanks to our June issue, entitled Conquering Perfection. This week, on MOJEH.com, we look at the some of our latest issue's highlights.

 

Summertime Scents

We have all had that one moment where a smell has triggered a memory, be it of someone we love or a past event. “A perfume has the power to touch or communicate with us because it resonates so strongly with our emotions, memories and hopes,” says Christine Nagel, lead nose for Hermès. In our June feature Summertime Scents, we explore this concept, as we breakdown the key summertime fragrance groups and the most evocative and powerful scents with in them.

  • First Impressions Photographed by Alexandre MOJEH Issue 48
    Jun 13th
  • Dion Lee in his studio
    Jun 12th
  • Nikki Meftah and Dima Abdul Kader
    Jun 11th
  • Moncler Grenoble s autumn winter11 collection
    Jun 9th
  • Pierre Cardin spring summer08 collection
    Jun 8th
  • Dior s 2016 cruise show
    Jun 7th
  • Louis Vuitton s 2017 cruise collection
    Jun 6th
  • Fendi s spring summer08 collection on the Great Wall of China
    Jun 5th
  • Chanel s 2013 cruise collection
    Jun 4th