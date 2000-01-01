June Issue Highlights

The ultimate in health and beauty comes to the forefront thanks to our June issue, entitled Conquering Perfection. This week, on MOJEH.com, we look at the some of our latest issue's highlights.

Summertime Scents

We have all had that one moment where a smell has triggered a memory, be it of someone we love or a past event. “A perfume has the power to touch or communicate with us because it resonates so strongly with our emotions, memories and hopes,” says Christine Nagel, lead nose for Hermès. In our June feature Summertime Scents, we explore this concept, as we breakdown the key summertime fragrance groups and the most evocative and powerful scents with in them.