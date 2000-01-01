Menu Menu

June Issue Highlights

Tuesday

13

June 2017

First Impressions Photographed by Alexandre MOJEH Issue 48
First Impressions, Photographed by Alexandre, MOJEH Issue 48

The ultimate in health and beauty comes to the forefront thanks to our June issue, entitled Conquering Perfection. This week, on MOJEH.com, we look at the some of our latest issue's highlights.

 

First Impressions

Brazen and bright become the high notes in summer beauty in our First Impressions photoshoot. Makeup takes on an eccentric stance with a primary colour palette, while hair is manipulated in beautifully peculiar ways. Turn to complementing accessories that bare geometric shapes while matching with block coloured prints repeating the more is more mantra.

  • Dion Lee in his studio
    Jun 12th
  • Nikki Meftah and Dima Abdul Kader
    Jun 11th
  • Moncler Grenoble s autumn winter11 collection
    Jun 9th
  • Pierre Cardin spring summer08 collection
    Jun 8th
  • Dior s 2016 cruise show
    Jun 7th
  • Louis Vuitton s 2017 cruise collection
    Jun 6th
  • Fendi s spring summer08 collection on the Great Wall of China
    Jun 5th
  • Chanel s 2013 cruise collection
    Jun 4th