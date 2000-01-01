June Issue Highlights

The ultimate in health and beauty comes to the forefront thanks to our June issue, entitled Conquering Perfection. This week, on MOJEH.com, we look at the some of our latest issue's highlights.

Sophisticated Sensibilities

We speak with Australian fashion designer Dion Lee as he talks seasonless dressing and how he is branching out to an international market. “Catering to an international market, we have seen each collection become less seasonal. Wardrobe staples to me are tailored shirting, fine knitwear, suiting and light-weight outerwear,” Lee explains. “Navy is a constant in our collection palettes, which I think is relevant to the notion of seasonless dressing. The trick with the spring/summer 2017 collection particularly was ensuring the lightness of each look was maintained in darker colourways, which we did through fabrication and silhouette.”