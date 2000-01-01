June Issue Highlights

The ultimate in health and beauty comes to the forefront thanks to our June issue, entitled Conquering Perfection. This week, on MOJEH.com, we look at the some of our latest issue's highlights.

Patrons Of The Arts

Nikki Meftah and Dima Abdul Kader are working to shine a digital light on regional art with their company, Emergeast. “As young urban professionals in our early-20s, we wanted to start our very own art collection, specifically of pieces tied to our roots, culture, history and background.” Their mission to make art more accessible and to provide a platform for Middle Eastern artists is one that is truly inspiring. We speak to the young entrepreneurs about their successes, tips as first time collectors and their fascination with the Arts.