Jennifer Lopez for Giuseppe Zanotti

Italian designer Giuseppe Zanotti and superstar Jennifer Lopez team up for a second time to co-design a fresh capsule collection for autumn/winter. The collection fuses both the designer's expertise in craftsmanship and the singer's iconic style in a bid to create the perfect party shoes. Sumptuous suedes are hued in rich wintry tones like black, burgundy and dark grey, with the added opulence of crystal embellishments for heightened glamour. Each shoe from the collection is named after Lopez’s favourite roles from her performances in television and film. Our pick: The Marisa boot in dark grey.