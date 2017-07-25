Menu Menu

Jennifer Lopez for Giuseppe Zanotti

Friday

28

July 2017

Italian designer Giuseppe Zanotti and superstar Jennifer Lopez team up for a second time to co-design a fresh capsule collection for autumn/winter. The collection fuses both the designer's expertise in craftsmanship and the singer's iconic style in a bid to create the perfect party shoes. Sumptuous suedes are hued in rich wintry tones like black, burgundy and dark grey, with the added opulence of crystal embellishments for heightened glamour. Each shoe from the collection is named after Lopez’s favourite roles from her performances in television and film. Our pick: The Marisa boot in dark grey. 

  • Jul 27th
  • Jul 26th
  • Jul 25th
  • Kristen Stewart
    Jul 24th
  • FENDI s spring summer08 collection on the Great Wall of China
    Jul 21st
  • Jul 20th
  • Jul 19th
  • Oscar de la Renta
    Jul 18th