It's been 70 remarkable years since Christian Dior first showed off his 'New Look' collection in Paris, revolutionising the female silhouette. To mark this anniversary, the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne, Australia, is hosting the House of Dior exhibition from 7 August to 7 November. Melbourne is one of only three cities around the world, in addition to New York and Paris, that has been specially chosen to exhibit the house of Dior’s extraordinary anniversary exhibition. More than 140 couture garments will be showcased, all of which were either designed by Monsieur Dior or those who followed him including Yves Saint Laurent, John Galliano and Raf Simons.