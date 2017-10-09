Menu Menu

Happy Snowflakes

Tuesday

24

October 2017

Chopard reinterprets the Happy Sport collection. Remaining true to the brand's signature elegant sporting-chic charm, each piece is enlivened by moving diamonds. Chopard's 20-year-old legacy has long been evolving with the seasons, and this latest novelty showcases twirling white crystals and glistening snow details in a 25-piece limited edition release. The timepiece features an elegant mother-of-pearl dial with subtle shades, iridescent effects and textures in one streamline design.   

