Guest List

The bridal season is upon us, and with everyone's focus typically directed towards the bride, it is easy to overlook the wardrobes of the guests. This week, we shift our attention to the onlookers and provide much-needed answers to the age-old question: What should I wear?

 

'It' Bag

From the Chanel 2.55 to the Dior Diorama, the pursuit for the new ‘It’ bag is one covetable hunt we look forward to each season. Our love for that special carryall, whether it be small or large, can dictate our behaviours. The new must-have is Chloé’s Nile Minaudière, an elegant half-moon shape that only makes room for the essentials. Framed with a gold-toned metallic arc on the underside, the accessory is hung on a familiar articulated bracelet. This feminine style has the ability to be personalised with your initials for a playful yet modern touch.

