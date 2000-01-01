Guest List

The bridal season is upon us, and with everyone's focus typically directed towards the bride, it is easy to overlook the wardrobes of the guests. This week, we shift our attention to the onlookers and provide much-needed answers to the age-old question: What should I wear?

Kitten Club

A style that was introduced in the Fifties and made famous by style icon Audrey Hepburn, the comfortable kitten heel returns as a season favourite. The ideal choice for a wedding or gala that will have you on your feet all day, but what designers have made this resurgence so covetable? Here are our tops picks:

1. Dior – Perfect for timeless glamour, available in a classic monochrome palette.

2. Jimmy Choo – A glamorous choice that incorporates luxe details such as gilded metals and jewelled embellishments.

3. Fendi – A playful option that will add a jovial touch to any outfit.