Guest List

The bridal season is upon us, and with everyone's focus typically directed towards the bride, it is easy to overlook the wardrobes of the guests. This week, we shift our attention to the onlookers and provide much-needed answers to the age-old question: What should I wear?

New Hair, Don't Care

Turn down the volume for your outdoor wedding, with sweptback hair worn slick to the scalp, a practical choice that bodes well with the harsh Middle Eastern heat. Follow the lead of designers such as Dries Van Noten, Prada, Givenchy and Kenzo, by adding a point of interest with an asymmetrical side part or enhance the look with an extra luxe element such as a silk Dior or Hermés scarf.