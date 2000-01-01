Guest List

The bridal season is upon us, and with everyone's focus typically directed towards the bride, it is easy to overlook the wardrobes of the guests. This week, we shift our attention to the onlookers and provide much-needed answers to the age-old question: What should I wear?

Shine Bright

Why save the glitz until after dark? Sequins are no longer reserved for evening soirées, and can be worn as an elevated substitute for prints. Thanks to designers such as Monique Lhuillier, Alexander Wang, Marc Jacobs and Kenzo, we are embracing the excitable Noughties-era bling. So, what are the rules? Pair a shimmering skirt with a silk blouse in a solid sweeping hue for a sophisticated and balanced look. Have fun with styling by adding a quirky element though shoes and bags.