The fashion world paused to watch Clare Waight Keller’s highly anticipated debut at Givenchy yesterday. The designer became the first-ever female creative director of the fashion house, bringing with her a revered feminine aesthetic, reminiscent of her days at Chloé. A whimsical clover print became the dominating motif of the collection, positioned against crimson red leather and intricate lace panelling that offered a welcomed sense of contrast.