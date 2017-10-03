Menu Menu

Giuseppe Zanotti's Capsule Collection

Tuesday

3

October 2017

Italian footwear designer Giuseppe Zanotti releases a special capsule collection dedicated to Level Shoes's 'Dear India' campaign. The initiative celebrates the rich traditions and magical romance of the country, and just in time for the autumn/winter season. “As a designer, India, with its dynamic colours, rich traditions and decorative culture, offered incredible creative fodder,” says Giuseppe Zanotti. “I wanted to bring that vibrancy to a sophisticated, modern silhouette.” Revered for his meticulous craftsmanship, Zanotti’s designs feature colourful handmade embellishments such as cotton tassels, golden diamond-shaped studs and a sprinkling of pearls. 

