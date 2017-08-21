Feet First

Ankle boots are the transitional footwear that will help carry your wardrobe from summer into winter. Their extreme versatility is demonstrated in their strength, as well as their ability to be easily paired with a whimsical day dress for off-duty style or partnered with cut-off trousers and a statement coat for the office. Whether you choose a sleek metallic option or a baroque structure, this season’s plethora of choices are sure to satisfy every sartorial star.