Ethical Elegance

Saturday we saw the world fall into darkness for Earth Hour as people switched off their lights to bring awareness to climate change. This week we turn our attention towards other avenues in which we can preserve our environment, such as ethical and sustainable fashion.

Upcycling Fashion

Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren took several pages from their own fashion archives to narrate a new story for their label, piecing together their new spring/summer collection from recycled fabric swatches from old army jackets and vintage jeans. There were remints of Hyères, their very first collection show in 1993, while floral fabrics from their spring/summer15 line were used to create skirts and design accents. The design duo were in keeping with their usual aesthetic of art versus fashion, with innovative silhouettes and creative construction.