Ethical Elegance

Saturday we saw the world fall into darkness for Earth Hour as people switched off their lights to bring awareness to climate change. This week we turn our attention towards other avenues in which we can preserve our environment, such as ethical and sustainable fashion.

Advocating Change

Indian designer Samant Chauhan is taking the old art form of handloom (weaving of yarn) and using it to create contemporary designs with universal appeal. Using only natural fabrics, Chauhan looks to reduce his carbon footprint and minimise the consumption of products that harm the environment such as toxic dyes. Already appearing in various international fashion weeks in Singapore and London and hosting shows at carousel Du Louvre in Paris, it’s fair to say this innovative designer is fixed on our radar.