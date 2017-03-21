Menu Menu

Ethical Elegance

Saturday we saw the world fall into darkness for Earth Hour as people switched off their lights to bring awareness to climate change. This week we turn our attention towards other avenues in which we can preserve our environment, such as ethical and sustainable fashion.

 

Feeling Fruity 

Pineapple leather (or Piñatex) is the new kid on the block when it comes to faux leathers. The natural material is a agricultural by-product made from fine cellulose fibres that are extracted from pineapple leaves. Founder Carmen Hijosa who spent 15 years in the leather industry, first discovered the many possibilities of this plant during her trip to the Philippines. Her interest in the development of products made from natural fibres and a desire to create a sustainable product led Hijosa to her breakthrough. Other brands such as Puma, Camper and Ally Capellino have latched onto this innovative concept to create their own prototypes.

