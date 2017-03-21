Menu Menu

Ethical Elegance

Monday

27

March 2017

Emma Watson wearing an Emilia Wickstead dress made from end-of-line fabric
Emma Watson wearing an Emilia Wickstead dress made from end-of-line fabric, sourced from a family-run, London business specialising in couture fabrics, and produced in by an all-female team
Saturday we saw the world fall into darkness for Earth Hour as people switched off their lights to bring awareness to climate change. This week we turn our attention towards other avenues in which we can preserve our environment, such as ethical and sustainable fashion.

 

Leading The Cause

Princess comparisons were inevitable when Emma Watson was chosen to play the iconic role as Belle in Disney’s 2017 adaptation of Beauty and the Beast. Watson’s desire to transform her character into a modern-day heroine was helped by costume designer Jacqueline Durran. Incorporating Watson’s eco-fashion sensibilities into her costumes was a priority. In one of the scenes she wore a red cape with a white edge that is eco-sustainable and organic, and a sustainable yellow Dior gown. During her press tour, the actress kept track of the eco-friendly credentials of all of her gowns on @the_press_tour, an Instagram account she set up to share the origins of her clothing naming details from looks such as a Louis Vuitton outfit made from recycled polyester and crafted from plastic bottles and her Oscar de la Renta pants cut from organic fabric.
  • Edun spring summer17
    Mar 26th
  • Delfina Delettrez with mother Silvia Venturini Fendi
    Mar 24th
  • Vanessa Paradis Karl Lagerfeld and Lily Rose Depp
    Mar 23rd
  • Aerin and Jane Lauder
    Mar 22nd
  • Carolina Herrera with her daughters Patricia Lansing and Carolina Herrera de
    Mar 21st
  • Talita Diane and Alexandra Furstenberg
    Mar 20th
  • Angela and Margherita Missoni
    Mar 19th
  • Khak Gallery 2016 Art Dubai Contemporary Endless Patherns Nargess Hashemi
    Mar 17th