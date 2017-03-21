Ethical Elegance

Saturday we saw the world fall into darkness for Earth Hour as people switched off their lights to bring awareness to climate change. This week we turn our attention towards other avenues in which we can preserve our environment, such as ethical and sustainable fashion.

Community Spirit

At the heart of luxury label Edun is a powerful economic, social and environmental agenda. Their philosophy to develop African communities by creating jobs in areas such as Nairobi, Kenya and Madagascar is one that can be applauded. The label distributes 95 per cent of their production in these regions and, by doing so, invests in community building initiatives and nourishes the region's emerging design culture.