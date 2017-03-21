Menu Menu

Ethical Elegance

Sunday

26

March 2017

Edun spring summer17
Edun spring/summer17

Saturday we saw the world fall into darkness for Earth Hour as people switched off their lights to bring awareness to climate change. This week we turn our attention towards other avenues in which we can preserve our environment, such as ethical and sustainable fashion.

 

Community Spirit

At the heart of luxury label Edun is a powerful economic, social and environmental agenda. Their philosophy to develop African communities by creating jobs in areas such as Nairobi, Kenya and Madagascar is one that can be applauded. The label distributes 95 per cent of their production in these regions and, by doing so, invests in community building initiatives and nourishes the region's emerging design culture.  

  • Delfina Delettrez with mother Silvia Venturini Fendi
    Mar 24th
  • Vanessa Paradis Karl Lagerfeld and Lily Rose Depp
    Mar 23rd
  • Aerin and Jane Lauder
    Mar 22nd
  • Carolina Herrera with her daughters Patricia Lansing and Carolina Herrera de
    Mar 21st
  • Talita Diane and Alexandra Furstenberg
    Mar 20th
  • Angela and Margherita Missoni
    Mar 19th
  • Khak Gallery 2016 Art Dubai Contemporary Endless Patherns Nargess Hashemi
    Mar 17th
  • Abdul Rahman Katanani s artwork is inspired by his childhood living in a
    Mar 16th