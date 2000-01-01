Eid Gift Guide

As Eid is fast approaching, we create the ultimate luxury gift guide for the woman who has everything.

The Skin

Plush exotic skins are the ultimate in timeless elegance. This season, Saint Laurent has released its Sac De Jour bag in dark green crocodile embossed leather. The familiar style comes with tubular handles, accordion sides, compression straps with tabs and the embossed Saint Laurent signature, which is worn well with a wardrobe of tailored separates. However, it is the unique colouring that makes this a refreshing alternative to the favoured black varieties.