Menu Menu

Eid Gift Guide

Wednesday

21

June 2017

As Eid is fast approaching, we create the ultimate luxury gift guide for the woman who has everything.

 

A Beautiful Sentiment 

Nothing speaks luxury like a beautifully curated piece of fine jewellery. S*uce Rocks introduces fully customisable fine jewellery pendants from Agaro with 18-karat gold and handworked with white polki diamond bezels and vitreous enamel. Each bespoke jewellery piece can be personalised according to an individual's taste through the pendant's shape. Options include having a piece that's square with soft edges, floral or star; a choice of letter running from A to Z, and a beautiful selection of floral backdrops. While this makes a thoughtful gift through customisation, each and every pendant is inspired by traditional symbols representing the fullness of life and our awareness within.

  • Edie slides by Michael Michael Kors
    Jun 20th
  • Zayan the Label
    Jun 19th
  • Good Girl by Carolina Herrera
    Jun 18th
  • Mary Katrantzou
    Jun 16th
  • Naomi Sims draped in a scarf photographed by Irving Penn in New York City
    Jun 15th
  • From Left to right Miracle of the Rose PRADA Night Call EX-NIHILO Amber
    Jun 14th
  • First Impressions Photographed by Alexandre MOJEH Issue 48
    Jun 13th
  • Dion Lee in his studio
    Jun 12th
  • Nikki Meftah and Dima Abdul Kader
    Jun 11th