Eid Gift Guide

As Eid is fast approaching, we create the ultimate luxury gift guide for the woman who has everything.

A Beautiful Sentiment

Nothing speaks luxury like a beautifully curated piece of fine jewellery. S*uce Rocks introduces fully customisable fine jewellery pendants from Agaro with 18-karat gold and handworked with white polki diamond bezels and vitreous enamel. Each bespoke jewellery piece can be personalised according to an individual's taste through the pendant's shape. Options include having a piece that's square with soft edges, floral or star; a choice of letter running from A to Z, and a beautiful selection of floral backdrops. While this makes a thoughtful gift through customisation, each and every pendant is inspired by traditional symbols representing the fullness of life and our awareness within.