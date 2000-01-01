Eid Gift Guide

As Eid is fast approaching, we create the ultimate luxury gift guide for the woman who has everything.

The Collection

Michael Michael Kors celebrates Eid al-Adha with its exclusive capsule collection featuring striking handbags, shoes and a specially designed kaftan. Available in a range of rich and luxurious shades such as burgundy, gold and mauve, each piece is meticulously made with exotic leathers. Opulent embellishments are also used to decorate pieces, making them an ideal choice for your Eid festivities. Our pick? The croc-embossed Ginny crossbody bag and Edie slides in metallic leather, complete with crystal embellishments.