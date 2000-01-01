Eid Gift Guide

As Eid is fast approaching, we create the ultimate luxury gift guide for the woman who has everything.

Kind Words

A message of love makes a kind-hearted gift for your loved one. Zayan the Label has created thoughtfully designed woven, poetry rugs decorated with hand-written Arabic calligraphy with the words of acclaimed regional poet Nizar Qabbani. The poem reads ‘Don’t worry/My sweetest/You are in my poetry and in my words/You might grow old in years/But you are ever young in my pages'. The rugs are available in three unique colours, black, gold and pink with white letters.