Eid Gift Guide

Monday

19

June 2017

Zayan the Label
Zayan the Label

As Eid is fast approaching, we create the ultimate luxury gift guide for the woman who has everything.

 

Kind Words

A message of love makes a kind-hearted gift for your loved one. Zayan the Label has created thoughtfully designed woven, poetry rugs decorated with hand-written Arabic calligraphy with the words of acclaimed regional poet Nizar Qabbani. The poem reads ‘Don’t worry/My sweetest/You are in my poetry and in my words/You might grow old in years/But you are ever young in my pages'. The rugs are available in three unique colours, black, gold and pink with white letters. 

