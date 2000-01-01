Menu Menu

Eid Gift Guide

Sunday

18

June 2017

Good Girl by Carolina Herrera
Good Girl by Carolina Herrera

As Eid is fast approaching, we create the ultimate luxury gift guide for the woman who has everything.

 

The Scent

The highly acclaimed perfume Good Girl by Carolina Herrera has been released in an exclusive collector's edition. The coveted fragrance makes an ideal gift to envelop your loved one with an aromatic bouquet of scents. The House has recreated the iconic stiletto bottle in two distinctive glass flasks, the first being a tri-coloured silver glitter and the second, with almost 2,000 Swarovski crystals, presented in an irresistible black velvet jewellery box.

 

 

 

  • Mary Katrantzou
    Jun 16th
  • Naomi Sims draped in a scarf photographed by Irving Penn in New York City
    Jun 15th
  • From Left to right Miracle of the Rose PRADA Night Call EX-NIHILO Amber
    Jun 14th
  • First Impressions Photographed by Alexandre MOJEH Issue 48
    Jun 13th
  • Dion Lee in his studio
    Jun 12th
  • Nikki Meftah and Dima Abdul Kader
    Jun 11th
  • Moncler Grenoble s autumn winter11 collection
    Jun 9th
  • Pierre Cardin spring summer08 collection
    Jun 8th