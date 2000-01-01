Eid Gift Guide

As Eid is fast approaching, we create the ultimate luxury gift guide for the woman who has everything.

The Scent

The highly acclaimed perfume Good Girl by Carolina Herrera has been released in an exclusive collector's edition. The coveted fragrance makes an ideal gift to envelop your loved one with an aromatic bouquet of scents. The House has recreated the iconic stiletto bottle in two distinctive glass flasks, the first being a tri-coloured silver glitter and the second, with almost 2,000 Swarovski crystals, presented in an irresistible black velvet jewellery box.